Budget 2025: Declare Emergency On Niger Delta Roads, Clark Tells Tinubu

Ahead of tomorrow’s presentation of the 2025 Appropriation Bill to the joint session of the National Assembly, the Leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark has sent a passionate appeal to President Bola Tinubu to declare an emergency on the deplorable state of roads in the South South region of the country.

In an open letter dated December 13, 2024 and addressed to the President, the elder statesman expressed shock at the current state of the roads within the South South region, lamenting that the zone had been abandoned in spite of the fact that it produces the bulk of the revenue that sustains the Nigerian economy.

He listed some of the roads that need urgent attention and urged the President to prioritise their rehabilitation in the 2025 budget.

They include the Benin/Auchi road, Benin/ Uromi/Sapele road, Warri/ Sapele road, Port Harcourt / Owerri road, Uyo/Itu/Calabar road, Obudu/Calabar road and it is difficult to understand why the roads in our region should be in this very deplorable condition.

With oil prices now at $73 per barrel, we reckon that we are producing enough and we in the Niger Delta cannot be in this condition.

What is required to fix the roads is not even up to a week’s production of oil,” Clark said. He appealed to Tinubu not only to declare an emergency on the said roads in the 2025 Budget but also direct the Minister of Works and its relevant agencies to redouble their efforts to repair these roads.

