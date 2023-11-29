Budget 2024: We’ll Examine Fresh Borrowings, Procurement Issues – Sen Manu

The Deputy Chairman of the Senate Committee on Domestic and Foreign Debts on Wednesday said the committee will examine the plans by the Federal Government to borrow the sum of N7.83 trillion to finance part of the 2024 budget and ensure that Nigeria gets a safe landing on the issue of loans and debts.

President Bola Tinubu had, while presenting the budget disclosed that the deficit will be financed by new borrowings totaling 7.83 trillion naira, 298.49 billion naira from Privatization Proceeds, and 1.05 trillion naira drawdown on multilateral and bilateral loans secured for specific development projects.

In a reaction to the budget presentation, Manu, who is the immediate past Deputy Governor of Taraba State, said the committee on Domestic and Foreign Debts will be looking at the various loans line by line in order to proffer workable solutions to the debt crisis.

“The tenth Assembly is barely six months old but we are not taking anything to chance as one day not adequately handled is minus one day from our designated four-year tenure.

“At the appropriate time, these volumes of debts will be looked into properly and ways and means that will eventually benefit Nigerians will be properly addressed.

“All senators recently went for a retreat on budget management put together by the Senate leadership, it was a refreshing experience for us all.

“The experience garnered at the retreat has repositioned senators on rudiments of budget processes which you know very well will help us allocate scarce resources to all Nigerians,” he said.

Manu who is also the Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Procurements, disclosed that all procurement matters as contained in the 2024 budget will be adequately addressed to the benefit of all Nigerians.

Manu who represents Taraba North Senatorial District disclosed that “as it’s the usual thing, the 2024 budget will be properly x-rayed and examined by the National Assembly in conformity with international best practices.

“We do understand the situation Nigerians are facing presently and that’s why we shall leave nothing unfinished to ensure that the ‘renewed agenda’ of President Bola Tinubu does not collapse.

“If it collapses it will equally affect lawmakers and the generality of Nigerians that we represent as you are aware this is representative democracy.

“This time around we must carefully handle matters in such a way that there will be no leakages that will eventually haunt us at our various constituencies,” he said.