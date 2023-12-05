Budget 2024: Senate, MDAs, NGOs brainstorm on proposals

The Senate Committee on Appropriation will today open a multi sectoral consultative discourse with heads of the various Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the government, Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs) and other critical stakeholders on the 2024 budget proposals. President Bola Tinubu had last Wednesday, presented the 2024 Appropriation Bill to the Joint Session of the National Assembly and charged the legislature to endeavour to process and pass the budget before the end of the year.

The consultative session is to set a template for the speedy consideration and passage of the Appropriation Bill, christened “Budget of Renewed Hope” with the aim of maintaining the already established January-December budget cycle as well as ensure an impactful budget in the coming year. Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, Sen. Solomon Adeola (APC, Ogun West), disclosed this in a chat with journalists in Abuja.

Adeola said that the committee had, over the weekend, held a preparatory meeting with the chairmen of all Standing Committees on the preparation for consideration and expeditious passage of the bill. Adeola stated that during the meeting, the chairmen were briefed on the need to have joint deliberation with their counterparts in the House of Representatives in view of the limited time available for the passage of the money bill. According to him, through such joint sittings and deliberations with concerned MDAs, it is possible to pass the bill before the end of the year.

He stated that all heads of federal ministries, departments and agencies of government are mandated to be at the session while traditional rulers, NGOs, civil societies and other organisations with interest in the budgetary process have also been invited to join in the deliberations. Chief Kayode Odunaro, Media Adviser to Senator Adeola told New Telegraph that a renowned economist, Professor Ayo Teriba, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Economic Associates (EA) is the resource person to deliver a paper on “Budget and Budgetary Process: Delivering Improved Outcomes in 2024”. The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, will provide some insights into the focal points of the 2024 appropriation.