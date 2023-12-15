Budget 2024: Reps, Stakeholders Brainstorm

Penultimate week, the House of Representatives convened a town hall meeting on the 2024 budget, PHILIP NYAM writes on what transpired at the event

On Monday December 4, the House of Representatives had what it termed a Citizens Town Hall Engagement with Critical Stakeholders on the 2024 Appropriations Bill at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja. The meeting was put together by the House Committee on Appropriations and the Programme Coordinating Unit (PCU) of the Speaker’s Office. The event was in response to the promise made by Speaker Taju- deen Abbas during the presentation of the appropriation bill to a joint session of the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu on November 29.

Before the town hall meeting, the House had debated the general principles of the bill and passed it through second reading and referred it to the House Committee on Appropriations, chaired by Hon. Abubakar Bichi, leading to the engagement with stakeholders. Several civil society organisations, non-governmental organisations, professional bodies, chief executives in the public and private sectors, as well as student unions were represented at the event expressed their views. The Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC); the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO); and the Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn (PERL) supported the House in the venture.

Speaker’s address

In his welcome address at the town hall meeting, Speaker Abbas disclosed plans by the 10th House to amend the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007, and make citizens participation a routine in the budgetary process. He promised that the 10th House, being the ‘People’s House,’ would work towards making the federal government’s budget a “people’s budget.” Abbas noted at the event that the House had taken the lead in facilitating greater citizens’ participation in the budget process, while challenging all ministries, departments and agencies of the government to do the same. His words: “On our part, the House will review the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) 2007 to strengthen existing provisions to improve access to information and public consultation during all phases of the budget cycle.

Specifically, we will amend the FRA to require and define public participation explic- itly. “Your participation in this town hall meeting underscores the essence of democracy – the power of the people to engage actively in governance and decision- making processes. You are invited to closely examine the 2024 budget proposal as presented to the National Assembly by Mr. President. “As representatives of the people, it is our duty to ensure that the annual appropriation reflects the needs and aspirations of every Nigerian citizen. I wish to reassure all Nigerians that the President and the National Assembly are committed to addressing these hardships.” Abbas noted that the top priorities of the 2024 Appropriation Bill, as stated by the President, were national security, lo- cal job creation and poverty reduction, while the proposal was labelled ‘Budget of Renewed Hope.’

He said: “Your contributions must go beyond mere criticisms to constructive and evidence- based suggestions on how we can improve the budget process and make the budget more responsive to the needs of all Nigerians.” The speaker recalled that during the budget proposal presentation by the President, he promised that the House would convene a town hall, in line with its Legislative Agenda to harness public input and opinion, noting: “This event represents the fulfillment of that pledge.” He said the town hall “is crucial to enhancing the transparency of government spending,” stressing that it would also allow the public to be more informed about how public funds are to be used, and by doing so, build greater trust in government institutions.

His words: “More importantly, however, this town hall will allow the National Assembly to understand citizens’ needs better and explore ways to address them through the budget. The relevance of this interface is best understood within the larger context of diminished public trust in government institutions in Nigeria and all over Africa. “This town hall represents a major step in changing the narrative. As indicated in our Legislative Agenda, we are the People’s House. As such, we firmly commit to strengthening public engagement and seeking inputs into the budget process, starting with the pre-budget statement, executive budget proposal, budget debate through public hearings in the legislature, and implementation, monitoring, and reporting of the budget.”

Going forward, Abbas said, the House would sustain the initiative, while noting that the lawmakers believe the process should start before the budget is presented to the National Assembly. “This is critical to ensuring that the budget becomes the people’s budget. We expect that the 2025 budget will be discussed at the constituency level to ensure greater inclusion and engagement with diverse stakeholders at the grassroots level,” he added. The speaker commended the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Develop- ment Office (FCDO); and Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn (PERL) for their partnership and support to the House on the town hall.

Kalu’s message

In his goodwill message, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, said the event was a testament to the House’s commitment to “transparency, account- ability, and, most importantly, the active participation of citizens in the legislative process.” He said: “The budget plays a crucial role in guiding our nation’s journey by determining priorities and allocating resources. Therefore, it is essential that the budgeting process is transparent, inclusive, and reflects the needs and aspirations of our citizens.”

Remarks by appropriation committee chairman

The Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, Hon. Abubakar Bichi, in his opening remarks, said the committee would always maintain an open-door policy to “accommodate the interest of stakeholders in making the process more credible, peoples oriented and veritable instrument towards good governance.” Bichi told the gathering that his committee decided to involve Nigerians at the townhall because the budget “belongs to the people, as such, we have to carry the citizens along.” He assured that the House Appropriation Committee would “not disappoint Nigerians” in the onerous task of the budget process. “I am pleased to welcome our invited guests from the Civil Society Community forming a greater part of the fourth estate of the realm. I must express my frank appreciation of your response to the Committee’s invitation despite your engaging schedules.

This singular act demonstrates your collective desire and willingness to support the Committee and indeed the National Assembly in actualising your long time advocacy of a transparent, inclusive and progressive budgeting system. “The committee is determined to promote this laudable campaign which explains why this engagement is organised to provide you with the opportunity of participation, making inputs and telling the rest of Nigerians the new dimension of budget process, which is open for public scrutiny and value addition from stakeholders.” he stated.

Continuing, Bichi noted that “it is imperative to inform Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and other stakeholders here present of the Committee’s determination to uphold the principles of the 10th House of Representatives Legislative Agenda of ensuring effective and participatory budget process that guarantees efficient service delivery by the MDAs. “In exercising its powers of coordinating the Appropriations process, the Committee will always maintain an open door policy to accommodate the interest of stakeholders in making the process more credible, peoples oriented and veritable instrument towards good governance. I therefore urge you to maintain your true culture of critical engagement to make this exercise lively and rewarding.”

Clerk of the House charges stakeholders

In his goodwill message, the Clerk to the National Assembly, Alhaji Sani Magaji Tambuwal, said when critical stakeholders are not consulted before the national budget and appropriations process is concluded, it is inevitable that government policies, programmes and projects will be replicated. Tambuwal added: “This is especially true given that the budget is a document of public policy intended for the general public. That is to say, the budget is owned by the people. Hence, the decision of the 10th House of Representatives to organise this town-hall meeting is not only consistent with democratic principles but with the 6th agenda of the present House to ensure an open and inclusive legislature.

“Let me begin by appreciating the speaker, Tajudeen Abbas and the entire membership of the 10th House of Representatives for organising this town hall meeting on the 2024 budget and appropriation process and inviting me to participate in the same. It is indeed a privilege to be in your midst to exchange thoughts on the national budget and appropriation process. “This town hall marks the second attempt by the National Assembly to embark on what could be described as a consultative meeting on the national budget. The first attempt was in 2008 that is the second session of the 6th Assembly, when the National Secretariat of Nigerian Legislatures (NSNL), through the United Nations Development Programmes/National Assembly Support Programme held zonal consultative meetings on inclusive national budgeting.

“The aim is to encourage inclusive participation and transparency and to prioritise the people’s opinions on government policies and programmes. When critical stakeholders are not consulted before the national budget and appropriations process is concluded, it is inevitable that government policies, programs, and projects will be replicated. “This is especially true given that the budget is a document of public policy intended for the general public. That is to say, the budget is owned by the people. Hence, the decision of the 10th House of Representatives to organise this town hall meeting is not only consistent with democratic principles but with the 6th agenda of the present House to ensure an open and inclusive legislature.

“This town hall meeting is not only pivotal for Nigeria’s emergent democracy but also aims to strengthen the overall democratic structure by making government processes more transparent, participatory, and accountable. Thus, this town hall beckons the 10th House of Representatives’ recognition of the importance of its relationship with the public and other critical stakeholders. “Undoubtedly, this approach to the national budget and appropriation process will lead to greater inclusivity, citizen participation, openness, and transparency.

If followed through, it will also improve budget performance and accountability. “As I conclude my remarks, let me state that this town hall meeting is a thoughtful and productive initiative that would advance the democratic process of public policy formulation. Once more, I wish to express my gratitude to the House of Representatives for its leadership in this endeavor and strategy, and on that note, urge all critical stakeholders involved in the budget process to take full advantage of the opportunities it presents.”

PLAC

Also speaking, the Executive Director of PLAC, Clement Nwankwo, said the expectation of Nigerians is that the parliament should address wastages in the 2024 budget and focus on issues of development. He said: “Part of the problems in our national budgets have been the issues of wastages and indication of wastages, year in, year out. So, our budget should address wastages and focus on development, taking out what is not necessary. If you look at our budget, there are repeats of items every year and these are items are luxuries rather than items that address development issues that Nigerians are concerned about. “We do hope your leadership will turn budget lines to development, address unemployment concerns and failure of budgeting to address poverty.

Let nobody underestimate the nature of poverty and the expectation that citizens have that this government will begin to address these issues.” In a goodwill message, a former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Iyiola Omisore, dismissed insinuations that the National Assembly usually pad the national budget. He noted that it is the constitutional responsibility of the parliament to make appropriation for the country. He said: With due respect, most Nigerians are lazy. They get stuck in their brains and start making noise about budget padding.

In the last few years, I heard on television stations things like, ‘is there budget padding this year?’ These are ignorant talks and Nigerians celebrate ignorance a lot. From today, let everyone be educated that there is nothing like padding in the Nigerian budgetary system.” The budget is expected to be passed by both chambers before the lawmakers embark on the Christmas and New Year holidays.