Budget 2024: Defence Takes Lion Share Of N1.27trn

The Senate Committee on Appropriation, yesterday released the details of the 2024 Appropriation Bill which showed that the security sector got the lion share of the expenditure in the proposed budget. Chairman of the Committee, Sen Solomon Ade- ola released the sectoral allocations last night after the debate on the general principles of the bill at plenary and the referral of the document to the Committee on Appropriation for further legislative scrutiny A glance at the document which emanated from the Budget Office of the Federation showed that the security sector comprising the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Police Affairs and the Office of the National Security Adviser( ONSA) got nearly N2 trillion out of the N27.5 trillion budget.

In specific terms, the Ministry of Defence had an allocation of N1,270,214,867,283; Ministry of Police Affairs, N869, 120, 667, 117 while the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) had N199, 763, 473,606. Similarly, the Office of the Secretary to the Gov- ernment of the Federation, N100, 706,591, 143; Ministry of Interior, N362, 551, 613, 150; Ministry of Foreign Affairs, N140, 455, 735, 394; Ministry of Education, N857, 304, 663, 617 and Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, N672, 382, 409, 850.

Other allocations include the Ministry of Youth N199, 220, 454, 752; Ministry of Sports Development, N11, 234, 776, 620; Ministry of Niger Delta Develop- ment, N3, 209, 374, 816 and Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, N10, 351, 437, 596. Furthermore, the Federal Government has allocated the sum of N110.1 bn to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security; N100.7 bn to the Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation; N55.9bn to the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology; N39.3 bn to the Ministry of Works; N48.4 bn to Ministry of Justice; N38.3 bn to Ministry of Petroleum Resources;

Ministry of Finance and N14.8 bn to the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation. Under statutory transfers , National Assembly gets N198billion , Niger Delta Development Commission N324.8billion , Universal Basic Education N251.4billion., National Judicial Council N165billion , North East Development Commission N126billion and Basic Health Care Provision Fund N125.7billion . Under Capital Supplementation , Zonal Inter- vention otherwise called constituency projects for federal lawmakers , gets N100billion , Special Projects N108billion , Contingency ( capital) N200billion , Aid and Grants funded projects , N685.6billion and National Social Investment Programme Agency N100billion.