Budget 2024: CSJ Criticises Presidency’s Plan To Spend N23.4BN on Frivolous Items

The Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), a public finance management monitoring institution, has raised concerns about the plans by the Presidency ( State House ) to expend the sum of N23.4billion ( Twenty Three Billion, Four Hundred and Twenty Five Million, Five Hundred and Seventy Three Thousand, Nine Hundred and Twenty One Naira) on non-priority and frivolous items contained in the 2024 budget. In a preliminary assessment report on the budget, the CSJ noted that Nigeria is undergoing an economic and fiscal crisis of monumental proportions, owing to a number of harsh economic policies that have impacted negatively on the livelihoods of the average citizen.

The CSJ also observed that the local currency, the Naira, has been devalued officially to N750 to USD1 while the street value is above N1,000 to USD1. Consequently, the report said, inflation has hit an all-time high of 28 per cent, year-on-year while Nigerians living in multidimensional poverty are in excess of 130 million. It would be recalled that in the 2024 executive budget proposals, the aggregate expenditure is N27.5 trillion; expected revenue is N18.32trillion, and the deficit is N9.18trillion. Debt service will gulp N8.493 trillion, which is over eighty per cent ( 80%) of revenue expected by the government during the current fiscal year.

Lead Director at the CSJ, Eze Onyekpere, said that under such a scenario, “the reasonable expectation is that every available resource in the 2024 federal budget proposal would be targeted at concrete deliverables.” However, Onyekpere observed that the Federal Government has through the budget created the impression that those it has placed in charge of the economy do not fully appreciate the need for a prudent management of the little resources available to the country. “Indeed, frivolous, in- appropriate, unclear and wasteful expenditure should be eliminated to the minimum.

A large part of the funding of the budget will be borrowed and it will be foolhardy to borrow and waste the borrowed funds. “There are so many projects that are vaguely described and without location; a play on words using terms like empowerment and sensitization, etc. “The State House and Presidency vote is suffused with bloated routine maintenance, renovation and repair work, purchase of SUVs and vehicles in the billions of naira. These are not priorities for spending borrowed money. Service wide votes continue the tradition of lump sum votes for vaguely described expenditure items which at the end of the year cannot guarantee value for money,” he said.

Some of the highlights of the report showed that the Presidency budgeted the sum of N328. 5 million for renovation works on eight (8) blocks of 16 units of two bedroom flats at the State House Security Quarters; N3.5billion for the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and furnishing of State House Annex and the sum of N4 billion for the purchase of operational vehicles for the State House among others.