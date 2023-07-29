Budapest Qualification Thrills AFN President

The president of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria Tonobok Okowa has expressed his excitement following the qualifications of Nigeria’s men’s 4×100 relay team for the World Athletics Championship.

After failing to secure a ticket in the last 3 Grand Prix including Yaba Technology in Lagos, the 4x100m relay quartet of Ashe Favour, Kanyinsola Ajayi, Alaba Akintola and Godson Brume finished in 38.26 seconds to secure the ticket in the race.

The race also featured Benin Republic and The Gambia but the Team Nigeria towered above them. “I am so excited we got the ticket at last. I thank God for this wonderful gift.

“We can now concentrate on our preparation for the World Championships in Budapest”, the president said. Nigeria’s women’s 4x100m, 4x400m and mixed relay are also through to the World Athletics Championship in Budapest.