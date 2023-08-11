Budapest 2023: Team Nigeria Won’t Return Home Empty – Onikeku

The Technical Director of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Samuel Onikeku, has said Nigeria’s contingent to the fast-approaching World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, will make the country proud by winning medals.

Speaking with our correspondent, Onikeku said Nigeria won medals in the last two editions of the competition and he is also hopeful of the athletes repeating the same feat in Budapest.

“The expectations are high because the World Championships is a competition of standard and if you did not make the standard, you cannot go there,” he said “Those going are capable of representing the country very well.

That’s the reason why those selected were there. “Our standard is high, our expectations are high, we are going to represent our country and we want to do that with the best.

“We came back from the last championship with a gold medal and a silver medal, we want to return with medals also at the coming one, although I don’t know the colours yet, we don’t want to come back empty.”

The AFN on Tuesday released the names of athletes that will be wearing Nigeria’s colour at the championships with 11 men and 15 women expected to fight for medals.