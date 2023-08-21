Budapest 2023: Brume, others crash out on Day 2

Ese Brume’s quest of winning her first World Championships gold medal failed to come to fruition after finishing fourth in the final of the Women’s Long Jump event at the ongoing World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

The Commonwealth Games winner won a bronze medal in Doha in 2019 before upgrading it to a silver medal at the 2022 edition of the event with all eyes on her winning the gold for the third time of asking especially in the absence of one of her greatest rival, Malaika Mihambo, who was out due to injury.

She, however, finished fourth after jumping a distance of 6.84m which she recorded in her second jump and failed to go past that mark. Going into the last jump, Brume was in third position but a great effort from Romanian Alina Rotaru-Kottnann pushed her down to the fourth. The final was won by Ivana Vuleta of Serbia with a new World Lead of 7.14m while Tara DavisWoodhall of USA claimed the silver with a distance of 6.91m.