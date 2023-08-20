Budapest 2023: Ashe Disqualified As Ogunlewe, Itsekiri Advance To 100m Semis

•Brume through to Long Jump final

…as three Nigerians battle for Discus throw title

Two Nigeria athletes, Seye Ogunlewe and Usheoritse Itsekiri are through to the semifinal stage of the men’s 100m at the ongoing World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary with the third athlete, Favour Ashe disqualified in his heat.

Ogunlewe and Itsekiri both finished third in Heat 1 and Heat 2 respectively to qualify automatically for the semis while it was a bad day for Ashe, who on current form was Nigeria’s best bet for a podium finish in the race.

In Heat 1, Ogunlewe finished the race behind Zharnel Hughes of Great Britain (10.00secs) and Ryiem Forde of Jamaica (10.01secs) in time of 10.07secs while Itsekiri finished the race in 10.17secs behind Noah Lyles of USA who won the heat in 9.95secs and Ferdinand Omanyala from Kenya in second with time of 9.97secs.

Earlier in the day, the country’s 4x400m Mixed relay team failed to make it to the final after finishing seventh in their heat, same as reigning African Shot Put winner, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, who failed to make it to the final of the men’s Shot Put event.

Through to the final is Long Jumper, Ese Brume, who will be targeting a gold medal in Budapest after winning a bronze in Doha three years ago and silver at the last World Championships in Oregon. Brume leapt a distance of 6.72m in Group A of the qualification to qualify for the final while second Nigeria athlete in the event, Ruth Usoro, failed to make it to the next round.

On Sunday, three athletes from Nigeria, Ashley Anumba, Chioma Onyekwere and Obiageri Amaechi, will take to the field in the women’s Discus throw, while Rosemary Chukwuma will be Nigeria’s sole representative in the women’s 100m.