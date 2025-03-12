BUCMS: Proffering Solutions To Technical Challenges

Share

Technical challenges in the implementation of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)‘s transmission server has been laid off for a new automation clearing platform called B’Odogwu Unified Customs Management System (BUCMS) that will aid smooth clearance of cargo at the various port terminals, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

The Federal Government has awarded a fresh concession to Trade Modernisation Project (TMP) Limited to develop a new platform, B’Odogwu Unified Customs Management System (BUCMS), following the frustrations associated with the previous customs management platforms.

Prior to this, importers suffered delays in cargo clearing for more than 19 years under a platform managed by a service provider, Webb Fontaine Nigeria Limited, following incessant server breakdown that led to payment of unjustified demurrages and storage charges.

The service provider was engaged in 2006 by the Federal Government to provide service for Customs in the area information technology deployment that could facilitate trade effectively, block revenue loopholes and boost revenue generation.

However, its service fell short of standard due to gross inefficiency experienced by importers in the ports and borders.

There was a turning point last week, when the Comptroller General of NCS, Adewale Adeniyi, approved the pre-launch of the “B’Odogwu” trade facilitation tool at the Apapa and Tin Can Island ports in Lagos, following its pilot phase at the PTML Command earlier this year.

For instance, at a stakeholders’ engagement in Apapa Command, the comptroller general emphasised that the deployment was a pre-launch phase rather than full implementation, given the scale of the Apapa Command.

The system

Adeniyi stressed that the new system marked a break from the past, replacing the outdated NICIS system with a more robust and indigenous solution, explaining that B’Odogwu, an African and Nigerian term, stands for “Border” and “Odogwu,” symbolising strength and leadership.

While acknowledging the challenges encountered during the pilot phase at PTML, he reassured stakeholders that any issues would be addressed collaboratively.

Integration

Furthermore, Adeniyi revealed that all commercial banks had been fully integrated into the system for seamless Form ‘M’ openings, stressing that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had endorsed the service implementation of B’Odogwu and directed all authorised dealers to key into the system.

He assured stakeholders that implementation benchmarks and clear success criteria had been established, with a dedicated help desk available to resolve any emerging issues.

Also, the Deputy Comptroller General Customs, Kikelomo Adeola provided insights into the pre-launch process as she assured stakeholders of continuous engagement to refine the system.

The deputy comptroller general explained that the NCS had carried out extensive internal testing to ensure a smooth transition, stressing the need for cooperation from all industry players, stating that customs officers and stakeholders must work together to address any emerging issues.

Also, the Zonal Coordinator, Assistant Comptroller General, Charles Orbih, reiterated the importance of collective responsibility in ensuring the

There were deliberate attempts then by Webb Fontaine to sabotage the economy and we saw it. In fact, we took it to the National Assembly and that was why we clamoured for a homegrown system

success of the new system. He described its deployment as a significant step in modernising Nigeria’s customs operations and urged stakeholders to embrace the changes, noting that the success of the initiative depends on the willingness of customs officers and industry players to adapt, learn, and grow with the system.

The Customs Area Controller (CAC) of Apapa Command, Comptroller Babatunde Olomu, commended the comptroller general for his commitment to modernisation and stakeholder engagement.

He disclosed that batch-bybatch training sessions had been conducted for newly promoted assistant and deputy controllers to familiarise them with the new system.

Opinion

However, former Acting National President of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents, ANLCA, Dr. Kayode Farinto, who applauded the Federal Government for taking the bold step to terminate the long standing contract with Webb Fontaine noted that the service providers was not adding value to cargo clearance in Nigeria due to its inefficiency.

According to him, “there were deliberate attempts then by Webb Fontaine to sabotage the economy and we saw it. In fact, we took it to the National Assembly and that was why we clamoured for a homegrown system that is our own and would be compatible with our climate, developed by Nigerians, managed by Nigerians because we noticed that during a particular period in our economy; we normally have this problem of either upsurge or downtime.

“We have Nigerians that are well endowed that can develop this system soft wares and what have you to suit our climate.

Unlike then when they will say because of rainfall, the server is down, Nigerians should have known that these are the things that happens in our climate.

We have Nigerians that are sound, capable and technically okay that can develop such system. Nigerians are transferring their technical know-how abroad and they are doing well. So, why can’t they engage them locally.”

Caution

Notwithstanding, he advised Trade Modernisation Project (TMP) to be proactive and avoid the mistakes made by Webb Fontaine by ensuring that all the noticeable loopholes were plucked and improved upon in order to save Nigerians from relieving the nightmare of the former company.

Last line

The Federal Government should reward the Customs officers, who developed the new platform as a way of encouraging them.

