Buckingham Varsity Congratulates Neya Kalu On Award

The University of Buckingham has extended its heartfelt congratulations to Neya Kalu, the daughter of the former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, for her outstanding achievement in receiving the prestigious THISDAY Award: Winner of the Young Global Leaders of the Year.

This recognition underscores Neya’s exceptional contributions and dedication in her field, showcasing the calibre of talent nurtured at the University.

This report was made known to our correspondent via a publication made by Buckingham University on Monday, 17th February 2025, through their official Facebook page.

“Neya Uzor-Kalu, LLB Law and MSc Finance graduate from The University of Buckingham has been awarded Young Global Leader of the Year! Neya has over 14 years of experience implementing business initiatives across industries and is currently Chairman and Publisher of The Sun Nigeria. Congratulations Neya from everyone at The University of Buckingham” the School wrote.

As the Chairman of a reputable Nigerian news outlet, Neya Uzor-Kalu has shown credible leadership. A position she has held with maximum professionalism and a lot of dexterity, which shows she is well-prepared and capable of holding the exalted seat.

She is also the founder and CEO of Basecoat Nigeria, a nail salon chain changing the face of the nail industry in Nigeria, the US, the UK and some other countries.

The THISDAY Award is a significant accolade that celebrates excellence across various sectors, highlighting individuals who have made remarkable impacts in their communities and industries.

Neya Kalu’s accomplishments reflect not only her personal commitment to excellence but also the values and educational foundation provided by the University of Buckingham.

As an institution that prides itself on aiding innovation, leadership, and social responsibility, the University is thrilled to see its alumni making notable strides and gaining recognition on such esteemed platforms.

Neya’s achievement serves as a motivation for current and future students and an inspiration for the girl-child to pursue their passions and strive for excellence.

It is envisaged that Barr. Neya doesn’t relent on her laurels rather it will be a motivation for her to scale greater heights in the near future. Her Family, Friends and strong support base look forward to seeing her continued success and contributions as she conquers new horizons

