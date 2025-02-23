Buchi Reacts To Speculations Trailing Paternity Of Mohbad’s Son

Share

Nigerian Media Personality and relationship coach, Solomon Buchi has shared his observations in reaction to the speculations trailing the paternity of Mohbad’s son, Liam.

New Telegraph recalls that the tragic demise of Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad divided the social media as netizens pitch their tent as to whether Liam, whom he had welcomed with his wife Wunmi is his biological son or not.

Many netizens also opined that the boy looks a lot like his father, while others opine that he indeed does, but DNA test would be appropriate to determine that.

Taking to his X page on Saturday to react to the speculation, Solomon Buchi revealed that he recently saw a photo of Mohbad’s son and he is positive that the boy belongs to the singer because of the unmistakable resemblance they share.

He opined that the trolls have all of a sudden forgotten that resemblance can be used to tell the patenrnity of a child, but if their child should resemble their neigubhour they would be quick to do a DNA test.

Buchi wrote; “I saw a photo of Mohbad’s son and he’s a spitting image of his father. I hope everyone that trolled that young widow will face something similar. That is Mohbad’s child! “All of a sudden resemblance is no longer a way to speculate that a child is indeed his father’s child. But if the child looked like your neighbor, you would run to do a DNA test lmao” See post below:

