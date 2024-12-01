Buchi Launches 9th Studio Album, ‘Alive And Well’

Share

Renowned Nigerian reggae gospel singer, Buchi Atuonwu, better known as Buchi, on Sunday, December 1 launched his ninth studio album in Lagos, Nigeria.

Speaking at the opening of the much-anticipated album launch titled, “Alive And Well”, Buchi addressed why he had to take a long break to release his 9th studio album and the inspiration behind the album launch.

Addressing New Telegraph, at a press conference, the Kaduna State-born-songwriter, producer, and author disclosed that his new album, ‘Alive And Well’ is more like a comeback from his long hiatus after rumours of his demise broke out last year September.

According to the gospel music star, ‘Alive And Well’ was partly inspired by the rumours of his death that circulated on social media on September 13, 2023, saying “It is unfortunate that desperation has driven many to all manner of mischief.”

Speaking on his new album, Buchi disclosed that ‘Alive And Well’ consists of nine amazing tracks including, Give Thanks, Be Strong, King Jesus ft. Olachi, Alive And Well ft. Xtacy, I Have A Right To Be Happy, Bambam (Dubadaidei), Peace, Every Sound, Faithful God, with two beautiful bonus tracks, Cease Fire and Thank You Pastor.

He said, ”This time around, we are going to carry everyone along and make sure that everybody knows that it’s a come back in a manner of speaking but it’s not such a come back because I never went away, I’ve been very busy and very active musically since 1999 when my first album dropped, until the day before yesterday.

“So welcome!!!! This album is titled “Alive And Well” because on Wednesday 13th of September, 2023, news broke that Buchi had passed, I don’t know if you saw it. I woke up in the morning on a Wednesday morning and I saw hundreds of missed calls, my messages and people were asking, is it you talking, is it really you talking and I found out that some people went to town with the news that Buchi had passed.

“Anyways it was a false rumour, but the events following it were extraordinary. I don’t know if you have ever seen your own obituary. I mean you’re reading the newspaper and looking at yourself with Rest In Peace, and I jokingly said it’s not only Rest In Peace, it’s Rice In Pepper sauce.

“And I wasn’t 60 yet, I was approaching my 60th birthday, I was 59 at that time. Anyways people called in, called my children, condolence calls, called my wife, culture yard, people were streaming into the yard because they came to find out what happened.

“It took the intervention of Channels TV, I did a live interview and the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) which they had to spread it across their network before it began to die down, but I became more aware than ever before that life is fleeting.

“What if it was true? What if the way those obituaries were the way it would have been? And so I realized that the little time we have left here is like an extra time to give your best, sing that song that you have been saving, wear those clothes that you have been saving, and bring out the best dishes, they are not for the shelves, live every day like it’s your last and bless lives.

“I grew up with a kind of certain knowledge in my mind that the day that Jesus would return, that music would be the centre stage, music would be ruling the world, I knew it and even before I realized that I was going to be a musician.

“I knew I would have something to do with the music of the day of the Lord’s return. Anyway, the rest is history, I’ve become actively involved in music and so I choose to use the rest of my time, energy and everything I have to unleash what I believe to be the best of me musically and that’s the reason these ten new songs have come to live. “Alive And Well” that’s the reason for the title.

Speaking further, he added, “The good side of it is that we are up close and personal, I ask you all to come because I see this as some kind of partnership and people have been asking, where is Buchi? and many times these days when I see a lot of young people, I don’t hear “ Oh I love your music”

“What I hear is my father loves your music, some will even say my grandmother loves your music and that makes me realize that, Oh it has been a long time ago.

“I have been busy, even musically, times have changed. Back in the days when my old songs were released, all I needed to do was just to be on AIT and the whole country would know that you dropped a song.

“But in this time, in this dispensation, where there are many voices speaking and social media has become mainstream in the manner of speaking there is an increased need to stop winking in the dark.

“And to do whatever I’m doing, to the knowledge and read the participation of the media, that is the reason I said for this album to be released, we are not going to go through to usual way of just uploading and walking away to the next consult stage.

It would be recalled that Buchi is a well-known internationally sought-after minister and also a leading light in the reggae gospel music field with his unique notes and rendition of biblical messages that amazingly resonate with people of different religious and ideological persuasions.

