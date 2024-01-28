Buchi Knocks Tacha For Insulting Mummy Zee

Relationship coach and social commentator, Solomon Buchi has taken to his social media page to knock BBNAija reality TV star, Tacha for insulting Mummy Zee, the woman who wakes by 4:30 am to cook for her husband.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Tacha insulted Mummy Zee after she stated that the reality TV star was not a sensible person.

Reacting to Mummy Zee statement, Tacha slammed Mummy Zee for insulting her, stating that Mummy Zee is a bigger with low self-esteem.

However, Buchi, who seemed displeased with the situation took to his X account, and called Tacha a pathological waste of time, comparing Mummy Zee’s happy family life to Tacha wayward life.

READ ALSO:

The relationship coach stated that Tacha’s first exposure to the public came from her work as an Instagram call girl, where she regularly flashed her cleavage with a large tattoo of Davido sandwiched between her breasts.

He described Tacha as a massive tragedy and questioned the legitimacy of someone fighting body odour and brain odour at the same time.

Buchi said, “Mama Zee is happily married with a child. You have been wasting around in waywardness.

“Your earliest introduction into fame was a semblance of being a call girl, hawking your bbs online with a shameless tattoo of Davido plastered in between your boobs.

“Not until you became a BB dropout because of the same hadlum attitude, and opened a GOFUNDME to beg, and now you’re on podcasts being so rezz and uncouth. Not one ounce of class! Not one ounce of morality. Not ounce of maturity.

“How can someone suffer body od@sir and also brain odcsir? Colossal disaster.

“Nothing warranted you bullying a WHOLE family because of your ugly heart. Even if Mummy Zee offended you, why drag her husband and daughter?

“I honestly hate witnessing this level of vile@ess.”