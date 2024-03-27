Buchi Advises Ladies Not To Marry Men That Cannot Rebuke Their Parents

Nigerian socialite and life coach, Solomon Buchi has advised women not to marry a man that cannot call out and rebuke their parents.

Buchi who spoke via his social media page argued that the protective nature of men should not only be in their physical look but also in their ability to be stubborn and firm even towards their own family members.

He insisted that men who cannot call out and rebuke their parents cannot protect their families.

Buchi opined that men should always be men and protect their families from outsiders.

He wrote, “Don’t marry a man who cannot call out and rebuke his parents. The protective nature of men isn’t just in bigger toned muscles but in their ability to be firm, stubborn and bold even to their family.

“It’s easy to find a man who can protect you from outsiders; please find a man who won’t be scared to protect you from his family if need be. Men ought to be men.”