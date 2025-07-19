Bucci Franklin Stands Out In Netflix’s To Kill A Monkey

Nigerian actor and On-Air Personality (OAP), Bucci Franklin, is currently trending across social media platforms for his standout role in Netflix’s upcoming crime thriller, “To Kill a Monkey”.

After the trailer of the series movie was dropped by renowned Nigerian movie director Kemi Adetiba, the movie started generating massive buzz.

In the movie, Bucci portrays Luke, a conflicted and intense character, capturing the attention of the masses for his emotional depth and screen presence.

Fans on X and Instagram are praising his powerful performance and declaring him the moment of the series.

With Bucci leading the charge as Luke, many are hopeful this will be his breakout into mainstream international attention.