Buba Galadima Forgives Buhari Despite Years Of Political Fallout

Veteran politician and former close associate of late Muhammadu Buhari, Buba Galadima, has publicly declared his forgiveness for the former President, despite years of political estrangement and sharp criticism.

Galadima, a foundational member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and one of the original signatories to the party’s 2013 merger agreement, played a pivotal role in Buhari’s successful 2015 presidential campaign.

However, the relationship between the two soured dramatically in the years that followed, with Galadima emerging as one of Buhari’s most outspoken critics.

READ ALSO:

In a recent Hausa-language statement following Buhari’s death in London on Sunday, Galadima said, “I forgive Buhari for everything he has done to me in life.”

His words come amid a wave of national and international reactions to the passing of the former military leader and two-term civilian president.

Buhari, 83, died while receiving treatment in the United Kingdom for an undisclosed illness.

His body is expected to be flown back to Nigeria today by a high-level federal delegation led by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

He will be buried on Tuesday in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State, according to Islamic rites.

Galadima, who once served as National Secretary of the now-defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), had in past interviews called Buhari “the greatest fraud to have happened to Nigeria.”

He alleged that the former president concealed his true intentions for over 15 years, deceiving allies and the Nigerian people alike.

Commenting on the current political landscape, Galadima also criticized both APC loyalists and opposition figures who continued to pay homage to Buhari in retirement, describing them as “useless people who can’t differentiate between their left and right.”

He asserted that Buhari had long ceased to be a relevant figure in Nigerian politics and urged the nation to move forward.

Despite their deep political fallout, Galadima’s final remarks signal a personal closure in one of Nigeria’s most talked-about political alliances turned rivalries.