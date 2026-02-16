President Bola Tinubu has commended the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Nigeria’s BUA Group and UAE-based AD Ports Group and MAIR Group in Abu Dhabi.

He described the MoU as a significant industrial and trade breakthrough arising from renewed Nigeria–UAE engagement under his administration.

The President said the agreement represented a tangible dividend of strengthened diplomatic ties and expanding economic cooperation following his recent state visits and high-level engagements with the leadership of the United Arab Emirates, which prioritised trade, investment, infrastructure, and food security.

According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the MoU explored collaboration in sugar refining, agro-industrial development, and integrated global logistics solutions, with sugar refining and advanced logistics infrastructure to be developed in the UAE.

The initiative was expected to enhance value addition, strengthen supply chain resilience, and deepen structured trade flows between West Africa and the Gulf region.

Tinubu noted that the partnership demonstrated growing international confidence in Nigeria’s reform agenda and reinforces the country’s commitment to export-led industrialisation.

He further stated that the agreement reflected the strength and maturity of Nigerian enterprises capable of competing globally and forming strategic alliances with leading international partners.

“Strategic diplomacy must translate into measurable economic gains; this partnership reflects the renewed momentum in Nigeria–UAE relations and our determination to position Nigeria as a competitive industrial and trading nation, while empowering Nigerian businesses to operate confidently on the global stage.”

The President also observed that BUA Group’s established industrial base in Nigeria, including its integrated food processing operations and substantial investments in port infrastructure upgrades, provides a strong foundation for expanded international trade integration.

“I must also commend the Chairman of BUA Group, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, who continues to believe and invest in various sectors of the Nigerian economy, and has shown the world that Nigerian companies are capable of playing on the global stage.”

The President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to deepening bilateral economic partnerships that attract investment, expand exports, strengthen Nigerian enterprise, and deliver sustainable prosperity for the country.