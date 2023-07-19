BUACEMENT proposes N2.80 final dividend

Bua Cement Plc is proposing a final dividend of N2.80 per ordinary share of 50 Kobo, subject to approval of the company’s shareholders at its forthcoming Annual General Meeting in Abuja. The dividend subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on 11th August, 2023. In a notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Bua Cement said di idend would be paid August 31, 2023 electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at August 11, 2023, and who have completed the edividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts. It said shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation were advised to complete the edividend registration or contact the Registrar.

