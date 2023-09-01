BUA Set for Talks With FG to Reduce Cement Price

Chairman BUA Cement, Abdul Rabiu, has said he will meet with the Minister of Works, Engr Dave Umahi, to work out modalities to reduce the price of cement. The price of a bag of cement has hit N5, 500 in some parts of the country. Speaking with journalists at the company’s 7th Annual General Meeting (AGM) yesterday in Abuja, Rabiu said local cement is cheaper than imported one.

The businessman stressed his firm’s commitment to reducing the price of cement to make it affordable to ordinary Nigerians. He said: “The price of cement is under N5, 000 per bag in Nigeria. It is not really very high if you look at the rate of the dollar. “To import into Nigeria to- day will be almost N5, 000 per bag.

The cost of cement, CIF (Cost, Insurance and Freight) to any of the ports in Nigeria will be in the region of $100 today per tonne and that is something that can be ascertained. “But then you have the protocols – transportation from the ports to wherever you are taking them to. It’s not that the government wants to import cement; it’s just that they are frustrated that the price of cement is high.

“We will support the government because even though we know the price of cement is high, it cannot be cheaper if we import.” Rabiu further said: “I know my price expertise is about N4, 000 and N4, 300 per bag. The target is to reduce that substantially when we start regardless of what other costs are.

“I will engage the minister and we are not doing that because we are worried that the government will allow imports because we know that imports will not be any cheaper. “We are going to do that because we want to support the government and we want to support Nigeria and Nigerians.”

Rabiu said that with strategy mapped by BUA Cement, other cement firms would have no choice but to reduce the cost of cement. He said other companies would be compelled to support the government towards reducing the price of cement, saying if they don’t be don’t, they won’t not be able to sell the product.

“I will discuss with the minister and see how we can do that,” he said.