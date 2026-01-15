BUA Honors S’Eagles With $500,000 Despite Defeat

Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has fulfilled his pledged $500,000 reward to Nigeria’s Super Eagles despite the team’s defeat, praising their courage, commitment, and the pride they brought to the nation.

In a goodwill message to the players, Rabiu commended the team’s fighting spirit and determination on the pitch, noting that while the desired result was not achieved, their passion, unity, and resilience resonated deeply with Nigerians at home and abroad.

“You fought with your hearts, gave your all, and showed true courage and determination. Though it wasn’t meant to be this time, you have made every Nigerian proud,” he said.

Rabiu acknowledged that football, like life, does not always reward effort with victory, but stressed that the character displayed by the players was worthy of recognition and celebration. According to him, the team’s commitment and the joy they delivered to fans throughout the tournament justified honoring the pledge in full.

“As a token of appreciation for your remarkable journey and effort, I am going ahead to fulfill the pledge of $500,000,” Rabiu stated, adding that the gesture recognizes the players’ hard work, discipline, and dedication to national service.

The industrialist urged the Super Eagles to keep their heads high, describing the experience and lessons from the campaign as vital building blocks for future success. He expressed confidence that the team would return stronger, better prepared, and more determined to secure victories in subsequent competitions.

Rabiu’s decision to honor the pledge despite the loss has been widely praised by sports stakeholders and fans, who see it as a morale-boosting gesture and a sign of sustained private-sector support for Nigerian sports.

Though the Super Eagles’ campaign ended in disappointment, it rekindled national enthusiasm and unity, with millions rallying behind the team throughout the tournament.