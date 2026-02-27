BUA Group Strengthens Presence At 62nd Paris Int’l Agric Show

BUA Group, one of Africa’s largest diversified companies, is recording a strong presence at the ongoing 62nd edition of the Paris International Agricultural Show in France, participating both as a premium sponsor and supporting the Nigeria Pavilion at one of the world’s most respected agricultural gatherings.

The Paris International Agricultural Show convenes global leaders across farming, agro-processing, technology, finance, and policy. It serves as a strategic platform for industry engagement, knowledge exchange, and commercial partnerships that shape the future of food systems worldwide, according to a statement.

According to the company, BUA Group’s participation aligns with its long-term commitment to strengthening the entire food production value chain.

BUA Foods, a subsidiary of BUA Group, maintains a strong footprint in flour, pasta, spaghetti, sugar, and rice production, with the Managing Director of BUA Foods, Engr. Abioye Ayodele, representing the Executive Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu CFR, at the event alongside other industry stakeholders at the Nigeria Pavilion, engaging partners and showcasing the company’s manufacturing capabilities from large-scale processing to branded consumer products.

Speaking on the Group’s participation, the Executive Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu CFR, said that: “Our presence at the Paris International Agricultural Show reflects our belief that Africa must be an active participant in shaping the future of global food systems.

“We have invested significantly in local production capacity because we understand that food se- curity, industrial growth, and economic resilience are inter- connected. Platforms like this allow us to build partnerships that strengthen Nigeria’s competitiveness and expand our reach beyond our borders.”

Also speaking at the show, the Managing Director of BUA Foods, Engr. Abioye Ayodele said: “BUA Foods has built scale across key staple catego- ries that are central to household consumption. “Our participation at this Show allows us to demonstrate the quality, consistency, and operational strength behind our products.

We are engaging global stakeholders with a clear message that Nigerian manufacturing can meet international standards while serving both domestic and regional markets efficiently.”