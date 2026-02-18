BUA Group, Others Partner On Sugar Refining, Agro-Industrial Devt

BUA Group, AD Ports Group, and MAIR Group of Abu Dhabi today signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore collaboration in sugar refining, agroindustrial development, and integrated global logistics solutions. The partnership aims to create a world-class platform that strengthens regional food security, supports industrial diversification, and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a hub for trade and manufacturing.

The proposed collaboration will leverage BUA Group’s industrial and logistics expertise, Khalifa Port’s world-class infrastructure, and AD Ports Group’s operational experience. The initiative aligns with the objectives of the UAE Food Security Strategy 2051, which seeks to position the UAE as a global leader in sustainable food production and resilient supply chains.

It also aligns with Nigeria’s food production- and export-oriented agricultural transformation agenda, focused on scaling domestic capacity, strengthening value addition, improving post-harvest logistics, and unlocking new markets for Nigerian produce across the Middle East, Asia, and beyond.

Through structured aggregation, processing, storage, and maritime export channels, the partnership is designed to reduce supply chain inefficiencies, enhance traceability and quality standards, and also create a predictable trade corridor between West Africa and the Gulf. BUA Group—recognised as one of Africa’s largest and most diversified conglomerates, with major investments across sugar refining, food production, flour milling, cement manufacturing, and infrastructure- brings extensive industrial expertise and large-scale operational capability to the venture.

MAIR Group will provide strategic support in developing integrated logistics and agro-industrial solutions, creating a seamless platform for production, storage, and distribution. Abdul Samad Rabiu, Founder and Chairman of BUA Group, said: “This MoU marks an important milestone in BUA’s international expansion and reflects our long-term vision of building globally competitive industrial platforms.

Together with AD Ports Group and MAIR Group, we aim to develop sustainable food production and logistics solutions that strengthen regional supply chains and support the UAE’s Food Security Strategy 2051.” He further added: “This partnership represents not just a commercial arrangement but a strategic food corridor anchored on shared economic ambition, resilient infrastructure, and disciplined execution, reinforcing long-term food security objectives for both nations.”

A representative of MAIR Group added: “This collaboration underscores our commitment to advancing strategic industries in Abu Dhabi and building integrated solutions that reinforce the UAE’s position as a global hub for trade, food security, and industrial excellence.”

A spokesperson from AD Ports Group commented: “Our partnership with BUA Group and MAIR Group highlights Khalifa Port’s role as a catalyst for high-impact industrial investments. This initiative will enhance regional food security, strengthen global trade connectivity, and support Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification goals.”