BUA Foundation To Build 120 Family Housing Units For Army

The Chairman of BUA Group, Samad Rabiu, through his foundation, Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), is undertaking construction of 120 family housing units valued at N2 billion for the Nigerian Army.

Speaking at the ground- breaking ceremony of the project, which held at the Muhammadu Buhari Cantonment, Giri, the Managing Director/ CEO of ASR Africa, Dr. Ubon Udoh, said the grant formed part of the N10 billion Security Support Fund donated by ASR Africa in 2022 to the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies of which N2 billion was allocated to the Nigerian army.

Udoh explained that the donation was to further support security agencies as there can be no meaningful development without adequate peace and security in the nation. He commended the leadership of the Nigerian Army for prioritising the welfare of the men and women of the Nigerian Army, and promised continued support by the ASR team in ensuring the full implementation and delivery of the project.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, in his remarks, appreciated the Chairman of ASR Africa and BUA group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, for his kind and rare gesture to the Nigerian Army. He said the support would boost the morale of the personnel in delivering adequate security to Nigerians.