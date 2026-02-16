BUA Foods Names CO

BUA Foods Plc has appointed Isyaku Abdulsamad Rabiu as chief officer for global procurement and strategic operations, strengthening its executive bench as Nigeria’s most valuable company recalibrates supply chains and pursues cost-efficient growth.

Rabiu obtained a degree in international relations from Regent’s University London and a master’s degree in management from Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business.

A statement by the company noted Rabiu’s appointment took effect January 29, 2026, saying that he will oversee end-to-end global procurement, while leading operational initiatives aimed at improving efficiency, lowering costs and bolstering supply-chain resilience across the business.

Rabiu joined the company from BUA Group, where he served as director for special operations and led several transformation initiatives across food, cement and feed businesses.

His work included strengthening supplier partnerships, driving procurement efficiencies and improving operational performance, the company said. According to the company, he played a central role in strategic raw-material sourcing, particularly wheat procurement, and led the establishment of a 40-metric-tonne-perhour animal feed mill.

Also, Rabiu was involved in the commercial reintroduction of BUA rice products into Nigeria’s consumer market and oversaw the rollout of proprietary digital platforms across BUA Foods’ operations.