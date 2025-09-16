BUA Foods Leads As Market Gains N705bn On Investor Optimism

The Nigerian equities market opened the week on a buoyant note, adding N705 billion in value yesterday as renewed investor appetite for bellwether stocks lifted the All-Share Index (ASI) to fresh highs.

The benchmark index advanced by 1,113.31 points, representing a gain of 0.79 per cent, to close at 141,659.00 points, while the overall market capitalisation settled at N89.63 trillion. The uptrend was largely powered by sustained demand in consumer goods majors, particularly BUA Foods Plc, alongside robust interest in Northern Nigeria Flour Mills (NNFM), Unilever Nigeria, Cadbury Nigeria, and Vitafoam.

Analysts described the rally as a cautious but significant vote of confidence in the resilience of the local bourse, even as investors continue to navigate the uncertainties of Nigeria’s macroeconomic climate. “We expect the equity market to trade with a cautiousbullish bias,” noted Imperial Asset Managers Limited in a market note.

The firm highlighted that sustained interest in undervalued and fundamentally strong stocks, coupled with liquidity support, could sustain momentum.

However, upcoming data releases—including August inflation, bond yield directions, the September Monetary Policy Committee meeting, and Q2 GDP figures—may temper the rally with bouts of volatility. Market breadth closed positive, underscoring investor optimism.

Thirty-two stocks recorded price gains against 30 decliners. Living Trust Mortgage Bank emerged as the day’s top gainer, climbing 9.96 per cent to close at ₦5.08 per share. eTranzact International rose 9.70 per cent to N16.40, while Regency Alliance Insurance advanced 9.64 per cent to N1.82. In the consumer staples segment, NNFM surged 8.62 per cent to N93.90, while Unilever Nigeria gained 8.41 per cent to finish at N72.80 per share.