BUA Foods Equity Rises To N702.79bn On Profit Growth

BUA Foods Plc has delivered a strong financial performance in the year ended December 31, 2025, posting significant growth in revenue, profitability and shareholders’ funds, as improved operating efficiency and sharply lower finance costs strengthened earnings.

According to the company’s unaudited financial statements, group turnover rose to N1.80 trillion in 2025, compared with N1.53 trillion recorded in 2024, reflecting higher sales volumes across key product lines.

The increase in revenue lifted gross profit to N672.16 billion, up from N540.82 billion in the previous year, despite a rise in cost of sales to N1.13 trillion.

Operating performance strengthened further, with operating profit increasing to N565.36 billion in 2025 from N472.10 billion a year earlier, driven by revenue growth and disciplined cost management.

Administrative expenses rose to N40.46 billion, while selling and distribution expenses increased to N68.73 billion, reflecting expanded operations and distribution activities.

BUA Foods also benefited from a significant reduction in finance costs, which declined sharply to N21.93 billion from N203.20 billion in 2024, easing pressure on earnings. As a result, profit before tax surged to N534.87 billion, nearly doubling the N284.32 billion posted in the prior year.

After accounting for income tax expenses of N27.13 billion, profit after tax climbed to N507.73 billion, compared with N265.99 billion in 2024. Earnings per share rose to 28.21 kobo, from 14.78 kobo a year earlier, reflecting the strong improvement in profitability.

The company’s balance sheet also strengthened during the year. Total assets increased to N1.39 trillion as at December 31, 2025, from N1.10 trillion in 2024, supported by growth in current assets, including trade receivables and cash balances. Total equity rose to N702.79 billion, up from N429.06 billion a year earlier, driven largely by profit retention despite dividend payments of N234.00 billion during the year.

On the liabilities side, total liabilities stood at N683.46 billion, compared with N666.45 billion in 2024, reflecting a relatively stable leverage position alongside expanding operations.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, BUA Foods sustained its earnings momentum, posting net profit after tax of N101.62 billion, up from N73.41 billion recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2024, further underscoring the strength of its operating performance.