BUA Donates N35m Medicines To 16 Hospitals, Clinics In Sokoto Communities

BUA Cement Sokoto Plc has donated pharmaceuticals worth over N35 million to 16 hospitals and clinics in its host communities in the Wamakko Local Government Area of the state.

This gesture is part of the company’s 2025 Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative Health Support Programme.

The General Manager and Chief Executive of BUA Cement, Engr. Yusuf Halliru Binji distributed the pharmaceuticals to the 16 host community clinics at the BUA Cement Staff Quarters in Sokoto.

Binji emphasized that BUA Cement prioritizes giving back to its host communities, providing them with easy access to pharmaceuticals at no cost.

“At BUA Cement, giving back to our communities is of paramount importance,” Binji said.

“We sincerely appreciate the support and cooperation from our host communities and the state government over the years.”

The company’s success, according to Binji, would not have been possible without the support of its host state and communities.

He thanked the Sokoto State government, led by Governor Dr. Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, for their support and advice.

BUA Cement plans to commission seven boreholes across the state and provide full school uniforms to pupils in five primary schools in its host communities.

The company has a history of supporting its host communities, having previously donated pharmaceuticals worth N10 million to seven Primary Healthcare Centres in the Wamakko Local Government Area.

The pharmaceuticals were donated to 16 hospitals and clinics, including Bakin Kusu Clinic, Gidan Bailu/Gidan Gamba Clinic, and Kalambaina Clinic.

The company ensured that the pharmaceuticals would be utilized effectively and administered free of charge.

Alhaji Sada Suleiman, BUA Director of Administration and Corporate Services, represented Binji during the occasion and offered prayers for the judicious use of pharmaceuticals.

The Wamakko Local Government Chairman, Alhaji Umar Ahmad Dundaye, expressed gratitude for the gesture and assured that the local government would monitor the utilization of the pharmaceuticals.

