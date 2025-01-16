BUA Commences Production At 2,400tp/D Gypsum Plaster Plant

Share

BUA Gypsum Plaster Ltd., a BUA Group company, has commenced production at its newly completed, state-ofthe-art Plaster of Paris (P.O.P) and plasterboard manufacturing facility located in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The recently completed BUA Gypsum Plaster plant is Nigeria’s largest plaster (gypsum powder) production facility, which is set to boost local production, and bridge the everincreasing demand for plaster whilst reducing reliance on imports of the product into Nigeria.

Speaking on this landmark achievement, Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, said that the commencement of plaster production at the plant aligned with BUA’s vision to improve the value chain and enhance capacity in the various industries it operates.

“The commencement of production at BUA Gypsum Plaster Ltd. marks a significant milestone in our mission to support Nigeria and West Africa’s infrastructure development.

With a production capacity of 2,400 tons per day, this facility is poised to serve the housing and construction sectors and go a long way in reducing the reliance on imported gypsum plaster products,” Rabiu said.

Furthermore, in line with BUA’s continued commitment to quality and enhanced customer satisfaction, BUA Gypsum Plaster Ltd is also inviting interested companies and distributors to register for product and distribution access.

Distribution was opened exclusively to registered companies that must have completed their registration by December 31, 2024.

As part of its exclusive launch promotion, BUA announced that it was offering an unbeatable special introductory price (ex-factory) of ₦8,000 per bag for those distributors who registered by December 31, 2024.

According to BUA, this exclusive pricing presented an opportunity to empower partners to embrace local manufacturing while enjoying outstanding value.

