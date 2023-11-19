BUA Chairman, Rabiu Hands Over N1bn Innovation, Centre To Unimaid

Industrialist, Philanthropist, and Chairman of BUA Group and ASR Africa, Abdul Samad Rabiu, was yesterday conferred with an Honorary Degree from the Univer- sity of Maiduguri during the university’s 24th Combined Convocation. The award was in recognition of his significant contributions to national development, education, and entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

In a landmark event coinciding with the convocation, the Abdul Samad Rabiu International Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, fully funded and constructed with a N1billion donation from his personal foundation, ASR Africa, was officially commissioned and handed over to the university with the Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima, gracing the occasion.

The Abdul Samad Rabiu International Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship is a modern, state-of-the-art centre. According to a statement from the foundation, it includes administrative offices, dynamic workstations, creative conceptual hubs, a welcoming cafeteria, an extensive library, and an exhibition hall.

Additionally, it boasts a 150-seater hall, designed for high- profile presentations and academic conferences, further enhancing the University of Maiduguri’s Centre for Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Development complex. Rabiu, in his insightful speech, emphasized the centre’s role as more than just a physical structure.

He envisioned it as an innovative hub of ideas, creativity, and practical entrepreneurship. Rabiu further reflected on the ASR International Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship’s genesis, which was borne from his deep belief in the transformative power of education and entrepreneurship.

This commitment was further demonstrated by his substantial investment of N1 billion in the centre embarked upon by ASR Africa. “In a world where economies are rapidly evolving and Nigeria strides towards renewed hope, centres like this are vital for development. They are the platforms for nurturing our future leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs.

We must not just learn; we must act,” Abdul Samad Rabiu stated. Dr. Ubon Udoh, MD/ CEO of ASR Africa, highlighted the project’s significance during his overview. He praised the centre’s potential to spur economic and social growth, offering a global platform for innovative expression and fostering partnerships with leading international educational and innovation institutions.

Dr. Udoh also lauded the Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, for his honourary award, his visionary leadership, and his commitment, towards driving sustainable development in Africa. The events were held within the University of Maiduguri campus and attended by eminent personalities, including the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima, Mustapha (GCON); Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum; Royal fathers, other distinguished guests, the student community amongst others.