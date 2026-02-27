BUA Cement Triples Profit To N356bn, Cuts Gearing To 37%

BUA Cement Plc has posted a strong rebound in its 2025 financial year, with profit after tax rising sharply to N356.04 billion from N73.91 billion recorded in 2024.

The company’s audited results for the year ended December 31, 2025, show that revenue from contracts with customers grew by 34.6 per cent to N1.18 trillion, up from N876.47 billion in the previous year, largely driven by increased sales of bagged cement in its core Nigerian market.

Cost of sales stood at N575.26 billion compared with N576.20 billion in 2024, lifting gross profit to N604.18 billion from N300.27 billion a year earlier.

Operating profit surged to N504.55 billion from N144.30 billion, reflecting improved margins despite higher distribution and administrative expenses.

Profit before tax rose to N465.28 billion from N99.63 billion, while earnings per share climbed to N10.51 from N2.18 in the prior year.

A breakdown of revenue showed that Nigeria remained the dominant market, contributing N1.16 trillion to total revenue, while sales outside Nigeria accounted for N14.8 billion. The company disclosed that no single customer contributed more than 10 per cent of total revenue during the year.

BUA Cement’s cash position strengthened significantly, with cash and cash equivalents rising to N280.38 billion at year-end from N84.75 billion in 2024, supported by solid operating cash flows. Net cash generated from operating activities increased to N451.36 billion from N405.25 billion in the previous year.

The company invested N79.59 billion in property, plant and equipment during the year, while net cash used in investing activities declined to N63.39 billion from N272.68 billion in 2024. Net cash used in financing activities amounted to N187.32 billion, reflecting dividend payments and debt servicing.

Total borrowings declined during the year, with net debt reducing to N246.25 billion from N494.13 billion in 2024. Consequently, the gearing ratio improved markedly to 37 per cent from 127 per cent, indicating a significantly stronger balance sheet.

Total equity rose to N672.90 billion at the end of 2025, compared with N388.55 billion in 2024, buoyed by the year’s strong profit performance. The company paid dividends of N69.42 billion to shareholders, slightly higher than the N67.73 billion paid in the previous year.

Total assets increased to N1.86 trillion from N1.57 trillion in 2024, while total liabilities remained broadly flat at N1.18 trillion.