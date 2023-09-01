BUA Cement Posts n361bn Revenue, Declares N2.80k Dividend

BUA Cement Plc, one of Nigeria’s foremost cement companies, recorded 40 percent increase in its revenue within the last one year. Abdulsamad Rabiu, Chairman of the company, made this known on Thursday in Abuja at its 7th Annual General Meeting, AGM. Mr Rabiu said that the company increased its revenue to N361.9 billion from N257.3 billion realised in 2021.

“Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBIT- DA) grew by 29.2 percent to N154.5 billion in 2022, from N119.7 billion in 2021. “Profit after Tax rose by 12.1 percent to N101 billion in comparison to N90.1 billion recorded in 2021,” Mr Rabiu said. He added that earnings per share recorded a growth of 12 percent to N2.98 from N2.66.

The company’s board of Directors proposed total dividend of N2 . 80 per ordinary share compared to N2 .60 per share in the previous year. According to him, BUA Cement was able to achieve these feats in the midst of global and domestic economic challenges due to its demonstrated resilience and sustained capacity.

“At BUA Cement, we acknowledge the fact that a sound corporate governance culture is central to maintaining the trust and confidence of our stakeholders, it forms the core foundation of our growth strategy, ” he said.