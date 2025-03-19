BUA Cement Leads Market Decline As Investors Lose N275bn

Share

Investors offloaded shares of BUA Cement Plc in droves on Tuesday, driving the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) into a downward spiral that saw equities shed a staggering N275 billion in value.

The sell-off in BUA Cement, alongside declines in Wema Bank Plc and Ellah Lakes Plc, dragged the AllShare Index (ASI) down 0.40 per cent ahead of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) pivotal Treasury Bills auction.

The market downturn was punctuated by BUA Cement’s steepest fall, plunging N9.30 or 10 percent, from N93 to N83.70, setting the tone for the broader decline.

Ellah Lakes slumped 4.82 per cent, losing 16 kobo to settle at N3.16, while Wema Bank dipped 4.19 per cent to N10.30 per share.

Amidst the losses, a few stocks bucked the trend. NNFM surged 9.99 per cent, gaining N7.25 to close at N79.80, while Custodian Investment rose 9.69 per cent to N21.50.

Overall, the NGX’s AllShare Index slid to 105,360.19 points, down from the previous 105,799.17 points, while market capitalisation shrank to N66.068 trillion from N66.343 trillion.

Meanwhile, attention now shifts to Wednesday’s Treasury Bills (T-Bills) auction, where the CBN will offer N800 billion across three tenors—N100 billion in 91-day bills, N200 billion in 182-day bills, and N500 billion in 364-day bills—a move likely to influence liquidity dynamics.

Despite year-to-date gains still standing at 2.38 per cent, the market has suffered a 0.55 per cent drop this week and a 2.27 per cent decline this month, signaling cautious investor sentiment amid tightening monetary conditions.

Access Holdings, Universal Insurance, Fidelity Bank, Jaiz Bank, and Zenith Bank dominated trading, with 343.75 million shares worth N7.985 billion exchanged across 11,022 deals.

As investors recalibrate their strategies in the face of mounting market volatility, all eyes remain on key macroeconomic indicators to determine whether this downward trend will persist or offer a potential rebound.

