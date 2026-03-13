New Telegraph

March 13, 2026
BUA Cement Donates N400m Farming Inputs To Communities Displaced By Sokoto Operations

BUA Cement has started distributing N400 million worth of farming inputs to 300 resettled communities displaced by its operations in Wamakko, Sokoto.

The inputs include maize, rice, sweet potato seedlings, fertilizers, and pesticides.

Speaking at the ceremony, Director of Corporate Affairs, Alhaji Sada Suleiman, said the company initiated the “Sustainable Livelihood Restoration Programme” to support residents affected by its operations.

He explained that the programme aims to rebuild confidence and encourage farming, adding that beneficiaries would also be trained on modern farming methods to boost food production and security.

“The communities need this support as they’ve been displaced from their ancestral settlements, affecting their livelihoods,” Suleiman said.

The Community leaders and stakeholders have urged beneficiaries of BUA Cement’s farming inputs to use them productively, rather than selling them, to improve their families’ livelihoods.

The beneficiaries have assured that they will make good use of the inputs to boost their economic activities.

