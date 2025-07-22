BUA Cement Defies N92bn Forex Depreciation Losses, Rakes N876.5bn

Despite incurring currency depreciation losses to the tune of N92 billion in 2024, BUA Cement Plc Return On Average Capital Employed (ROACE) increased from 10 per cent in 2023 to 15 per cent in 2024.

The cement firm’s Earnings per share increased to N2.18 in 2024 from N2.05 in 2023, representing an increase of 6.3 per cent, the board Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, announced the figures yestetrday in Abuja at the company’s ninth Annual General Meeting.

The revenue rose by 90.5 per cent to N876.5 billion (2023: N460 billion) while EBITDA grew by 43.8 per cent to N268.6 billion (2023: N186.8 billion). Net profit before tax rose by 48.2 per cent to N99.63 billion against 2023 N67.2 billion.

The Chairman proposed a dividend payout of N2.05 per share representing a 94 percent pay out ratio.

Speaking about impressive 2024 performance operations, Alhaji Rabiu said the performance was driven by a combination of increased dispatch volumes and prudent pricing strategies, a feat in the face of absorbing rising input capacity.

“On the effect of foreign exchange on our operations and expansion plans. You know, at the time before the unification of the exchange rate, it was about N600 per dollar.

So, what was happening then? If you were expanding or even setting up a new business, most of your equipment had to be imported. Typically, you’d have a plant project that might cost around $500 million.

Companies setting up such plants usually require either a letter of credit or some form of guarantee to secure the imports. “What happened was, we opened letters of credit.

For each company, depending on the project size, we’d make provisions— sometimes borrowing—to get the necessary letters of credit. But if you couldn’t access forex at the time you opened the letter of credit, you were exposed to forex risks.

And because most of these projects take two to three years, that exposure could become significant. “For our expansion projects, we committed dollars at $400 or $500 to the naira. But by the time the project was completed, the exchange rate had changed drastically.

That’s why the process became more expensive—because you have to pay the differential when the exchange rate changes. That’s how it happened at the time. We’ve been dealing with this situation for the past three years”, he explained.