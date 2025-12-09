BUA Cement Awards N40m Scholarship To 200 Students From Host States

BUA Cement Plc has awarded scholarships totaling N40 million to 200 students from its host states of Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara. Each student received N200,000, an increase from the previous N100,000 per beneficiary, while the number of recipients doubled from 100 to 200.

The scholarship, launched in 2018-2019, aims to complement government efforts in education and nurture a future workforce for the company.

Speaking on the initiative, Muhammed Sada, BUA’s Director of Administration and Corporate Affairs, said the program is designed to support students from host communities, empowering them to achieve their academic goals and contribute positively to their states and the nation.

Representing the Managing Director/CEO, Engr. Aminu Bashir, Plant Director, welcomed the beneficiaries and highlighted the company’s commitment to investing in education as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The beneficiaries were drawn from Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara states, with 50 students from each state and an additional 50 from Wamakko Local Government Area, the immediate host community.

The students expressed gratitude to BUA Cement for the scholarship, while Professor Rashida Usman, Executive Secretary of the Zamfara State Scholarship Board, encouraged other Northern philanthropists and business leaders to emulate the company’s gesture.

The scholarship initiative has been widely applauded as a significant boost for education in the region, providing opportunities for young Nigerians to pursue their academic dreams.