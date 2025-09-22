BT Group Picks Directors From Airtel

BT Group Plc has appointed Sunil Bharti Mittal and Gopal Vittal as non-independent director and non-executive director respectively. The appointments strengthen Airtel Africa’s representation at the board level of the UK-based telecommunications giant.

According to the company’s disclosure, there are no matters requiring additional disclosure under UK Listing Rule 6.4.6. Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services with operations in 14 African countries, described the appointments as part of its wider governance and leadership engagement strategy.

Airtel Africa reiterated its corporate purpose of transforming lives across the continent through expanded digital and financial inclusion. The company’s Group Company Secretary, Simon O’Hara, confirmed the release of the notification in Nigeria, while investor relations enquiries were directed to Alastair Jones of Airtel Africa.