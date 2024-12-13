BSUTH To Become Centre Of Excellence, Drug Distribution Hub Soon – CMD

Share

The Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) will soon become a Centre of Medical Excellence and a Drug Distribution Hub in the Country.

Executive Governor of Benue State, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia has already approved the construction of an ultra-modern and digitised medical store which is almost completed in readiness for the institutionalisation of an efficient supply chain management for medicines, reagents, consumables and hospital equipment in the state.

Chief Medical Director of BSUTH, Dr Stephen Hwande dropped the hint at a stakeholders consultative meeting and sensitisation seminar held on Thursday in Makurdi.

Dr Hwande said BSUTH under his leadership was determined to change the negative narrative of out-of-stock syndrome and ensure the complete revamping of the supply chain for drugs, consumables and hospital equipment.

He expressed his commitment towards reversing the unwholesome tradition of BSUTH waiting endlessly for supplies of essential and life-saving medicines and consumables from Lagos, Abuja and Onitsha at the detriment of patients in critical conditions.

According to him, the current efforts of BSUTH Management to revitalise the inefficient drugs and consumables supplies are in tandem with the transformation agenda of Governor Alia in the Health Sector.

He said: “Governor Alia has made an Investment in a qualitative Health care delivery system by committing 15 per cent of Benue State annual budget to health sector. He must be commended for complying with the World Health Organization (WHO) requirement. We want to replicate the efficient hospital drug supply system in Lagos and Abuja in Makurdi.

“We are not talking about drug retailing but our focus is making BSUTH the centre of excellence in Medical diagnosis and treatment as well as supply of life-saving medicines.”

The CMD called on all the regulatory agencies, drug manufacturers and Importers present at the seminar to support BSUTH in the attainment of this laudable initiative.

In a keynote Address delivered by the Retired Director of Public Affairs ( NAFDAC), Dr Abubakar Jimoh identified inefficient supply Chain infrastructure and limited access to essential medicines. Falsified and Substandard Medicines and Inadequate Supply chain visibility as some of the challenges faced by Health Institutions in ensuring effective and sustainable Supply and distribution of medicines and hospital consumables.

Dr Jimoh who is an adjunct Senior Research Fellow at the University of Abuja listed the adoption of Digital technologies, Stakeholder collaboration, efficient procurement system and capacity building of staff as some of the strategies BSUTH must embrace to achieve its objective of putting in place effective and sustainable supply chain management.

The Retired NAFDAC Director praised the efforts and vision of the BSUTH CMD, saying his new initiative will prevent patronage of Open drug markets and enhance access of Benue State people to safe, good quality, affordable and efficacious medicines and hospital consumables.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Medical Advisory Council of BSUTH, Prof Michael Agbir presented an inventory of the drugs and CONSUMABLES needed by the hospital to tackle the perennial out-of-stock syndrome in the hospital.

Prof Agbir reiterated the determination of BSUTH Management to work closely with all Stakeholders in the Pharmaceutical industry to realise its objectives and ensure Benue State was not left behind in the scheme of things.

