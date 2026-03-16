BSG Changes Chair

The Beer Sectoral Group (BSG), a member of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), has appointed Managing Director/CEO of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Thibaut Boidin as chairman.

Boidin succeeds Mr. Carlos Coutino, who previously served as the chairman. The group explained that Boidin in his capacity as chairman would collaborate closely with the Board of CEOs to provide strategic leadership for the BSG to advance critical industry priorities, including shaping sustainable category growth, advocating for commercial freedom through balanced and growth oriented fiscal policies, and strengthening the differentiation and long-term competitiveness of beer within Nigeria’s beverages market.

Boidin, who has extensive international leadership experience across nine countries, joined the Heineken Group in 2017 as deputy managing director of France Boissons (Heineken largest integrated Distributor) and went to on to hold chief transformation officer roles in Heniken France and Heineken Europe.

Prior to joining Heineken, Boidin served as an officer in the French Armed Forces across various continents, before transitioning to the corporate sector where he held senior executive and Managing Director roles at leading French organizations, including Elis and Veolia.