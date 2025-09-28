Bryni Drops New Single ‘Omo Oba’ Featuring Kabex

Fast-rising Nigerian Afrobeats singer Gafar Ibrahim Olalere, better known as Bryni, is currently making waves in the Nigerian music scene with the release of his new single titled “Omo Oba,” featuring indigenous rapper Kabex.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the track is part of his freshly released project, the “Abiola Vol2 EP”, which is already gaining attention for its unique blend of Afrobeats energy and soulful depth.

The Abiola Vol2 EP features lush production, thought-provoking lyrics, and a refreshing sonic palette that encourages listeners to embrace authenticity, face challenges with courage, and live beyond limitations.

“Omo Oba” is more than just a collaboration; it’s a statement of intent. With smooth rhythms, heartfelt storytelling, and Kabex’s sharp lyrical delivery, the song highlights Bryni’s versatility and fearless approach to music.

Speaking on the single, Bryni said, “My music is about healing, courage, and living boldly. This single is me stepping out, not just into the world but into purpose.”

Rooted in his Nigerian heritage and shaped by real-life experiences, Bryni’s sound resonates with a generation seeking connection and emotional release. His style merges melodic soul with Afrobeats vibrance, creating music that is both relatable and timeless.

As part of a new wave of Nigerian artistes redefining the Afrobeats landscape, Bryni stands out for his honesty and vulnerability. With “Omo Oba” and the Abiola Vol2 EP, he is setting the stage for a career that promises authenticity, impact, and unforgettable sounds.

The project also complements Bryni’s previous releases, now available across all major streaming platforms.