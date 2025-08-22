Brymo To Burna Boy, Davido: Stop Jumping On Hit Songs By Newer Acts

Brymo has called out top-tier artistes like Burna Boy and Davido, accusing them of “seeking relevance” by featuring on the hit songs of fast-rising acts.

The ‘Ara’ hitmaker shared his views on his Instagram story, calling the practice an “act of wickedness”. He argued that the established stars are not helping younger artistes but are instead using them to disguise their own pursuit of clout.

“Dear Nigerian mainstream “Alisters,” Burna… Davido. and Co… stop jumping on every hit song in a remix, especially releases by newer acts,” he wrote. “Let other artistes find their own way, the pretending to be helping them reach higher is a ridiculous watch…

“Stop seeking relevance in the efforts of ones who know little about the business… it’s vile!!.” This is not the first time Brymo has made headlines for confrontational statements aimed at his peers. In 2024, the singer accused Burna Boy of song theft and 2Baba of sponsoring an assault against him.

Brymo claimed that Burna Boy’s songs ‘City Boys’ and ‘I Told Them’ were lifted from ‘Macabre,’ his album. Brymo also claimed 2Baba, Davido, and Burna Boy were coming after him. In response, Burna Boy mocked Brymo’s career in a freestyle song. He called the singer a “failure”. Born Olawale Ibrahim Ashimi, Brymo rose to fame after his feature on Ice Prince’s 2010 hit ‘Oleku’.