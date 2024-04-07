Brymo Speaks On Signing Under Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Olawale Ashimi Oloforo, popularly known as Brymo has declared that he would rather go to hell than sign under Davido, Wizkid or Burna Boy.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Brymo made the remark in a recent QnA session on Curiosity Made Me Ask with comedian and social media personality, Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi @isbae_u.

It would be recalled that the “Good Morning” crooner is known for his insensitive comments that attracts him a series of criticism.

In a new development, Brymo, when asked whether he would rather sign with Davido, Wizkid or Burna Boy, gave a cold respond by saying: “Don’t worry I will just go to hell. They need recording deals.”

The 37-year-old singer who had a stint in Chocolate City alongside MI Abaga, Jesse Jagz, and Ice Prince, further mentioned that he was presented with a lucrative offer in 2012 to revive his career, but he declined it.

Regarding his departure from Chocolate City, he explained that it was due to the lack of desired outcomes from his popular tracks. Consequently, he chose to pursue his own path and create songs with deeper significance.

Brymo also said unlike Burna Boy, who included his name in his lyrics where he said, “Hustle make you no fall off like Brymo“, he would not be reciprocating the favour.