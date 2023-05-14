Brymo Shuns Fan After Advising Him To Be Humble

Nigerian singer and actor, Olawale Ibrahim Ashimi, better known as Brymo has warned Nigerians to stop advising artists to be humble.

This came a few hours after a Twitter user identified as @Maverickbanty advised the singer to keep being real and remain humble following the post he made earlier.

The Twitter user @Maverickbanty who had in a tweet tagged the singer said “My humble advice to you: Just keep being real to yourself and stay humble. Reach out to as many as possible. You are going places.

Brymo who was tagged in the tweet was obviously not happy with the advice as he shunned the fan never to say such words about artists again, that artists are not real, and immediately took to the fan’s comments section to express his displeasure.

He said “Stay humble? Do you mean stay writing more tunes? and persons famed for being prideful only may display true humility. Please stop telling artists to be humble. Stop it.”