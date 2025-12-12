Organisers of the Shakara Festival have announced Brymo and Johnny Drille as two of the leading headliners of the four-day event scheduled to kick off on Thursday, December 18, till Sunday, December 21, 2025, at the Nautica Beach Resort, Elegushi, Lekki, Lagos.

Recent chat revealed that Shakara Festival is poised to be Nigeria’s premier cultural and music experience, billed to take place annually as one of the activities of the widely acclaimed Detty December in Lagos, Nigeria.

During the chat with The Nation, the organisers also confirmed an electrifying “Shakara After Dark” takeover, which is in collaboration with DJ Obi’s Obi House party.

The renowned nightlife brand, Obi’s House, will take over the late-night stage on December 20th, promising the ultimate rave experience. Obi’s House will bring its A-team of heavy-hitting DJs, including DJ Shawn and Bonamax, to keep the party pulsating after the main stage concludes.

The festival’s musical curation showcases a powerful blend of established legends, Alté icons, and the fastest-rising stars in Afrobeats, Alternative, and Highlife music, guaranteeing a diverse and unforgettable sonic journey.

Other artists billed for the event include BlaqBonez, Show Dem Camp, J’Dess, Mich Straw, Mavo, Llona, Tar1q, and Morravey, The Cavemen, Oshamo and Keys The Prince.

The festival will climax on Sunday, December 21, with Shakara Gospel Day, an entire day dedicated to high-energy praise and worship featuring some of the biggest names in Nigerian Gospel music.

The day will feature performances by Gbenga Akinfenwa, SMJ, Yinka Alaseyori, Bidemi Olaoba, Sinach, Kingdom, Magpsalms, Ada Ehi, and Gerald Bishung, offering a perfect, uplifting conclusion to the four-day cultural celebration.

Shakara Festival is a comprehensive cultural experience built around four key zones: Shakara Junction, an ultimate marketplace for culture and commerce; Shakara Series, featuring deep-dive conversations and panels on the music industry and creative economy; Shakara Games Village, a dedicated space for competitive and casual gaming; and Shakara After Dark, the premier late-night party experience.