Brymo: I Turned Down Simi’s Feature Request For Refusing To Bed Me

Nigerian singer, Brymo has stirred reactions on social media due to his recent confession about his fellow artist, Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Brymo revealed that he had turned down a request to feature Simi in a song after the singer refused to sleep with him.

He however disclosed that he only wanted to experience what it felt like to have a collaboration with a lady whom he was romantically involved with.

According to Brymo, “ Simi turned him down but years after, a part of him still feels remorseful over the condition he gave her.

Speaking further, he said that Simi wasn’t the only one as he had also reached out to some other ladies to fulfil his desires.

He said, “There’s a part of me that wants to seek remorse for my condition for a requirement with talented Simi.

“I just wanted to have that experience of making music with a female act I was bedding. Of course, I had to let go of the desperation. I wanted a collaboration that involved sex with my female collaborator.”

Brymo’s confession has gotten tongues wagging on social media as many netizens criticized him for being sexist and promoting a toxic work culture.

Reactions trailing Brymo’s confession;

@eriata_ese reacted: “For someone that said “prick no get shoulder” in his song; what do you expect.”

@nawa4thiscomment reacted: “I’m sure Tinubu would build a Mental Health hospital for him, but that’s after he shares the 8k.”

@tinie.temper commented: “This guy is siccc. So you want to bed every female you collaborate with? Smh.”

@tabs_ _tolz reacted: “All because of one song wey this guy sing over 20 years ago, nobody go rest for Obasanjo internet again ..na wa!”

@thickgodesss commented: “If u are a woman in this country. Pray that God will remove any man that will be ur downfall in this life..”

