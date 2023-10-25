Brymo Accuses Burna Boy Of Stealing His Song

Nigerian singer, Ọlawale Ọlọfọrọ, popularly known as Brymo has accused Grammy-award-winning singer, Burna Boy of stealing the title of his album track.

The Maverick singer alleged that Burna Boy’s ‘City Boys’ and ‘I Told Them’ sampled the album title track of his upcoming album, ‘Macabre.’

He asserted that what Burna Boy did was a “crime” and should serve a jail term.

Taking to his Instagram page, Brymo wrote; “By end of this year, y’all will recollect that ‘Macabre’ wasn’t released when in the public, and as privately as it gets .: ‘city boy’.. and ‘I Told You’ were fed to Burna Boy.

“Former of the track titles I mentioned above is there to point me to the fact that the latter, and his album title is the hook I sing on my album title track ‘Macabre’.. burna na really boy.. and that’s a crime.!!

“An actual crime…To do time for… and if una like make una resurrect legends to come to complain about stolen songs… una go regret this shit to numerous degrees… Shey una no dey hear word !!.”