Bryan Okwara: Making New Impression With Every Look

Share

Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has finally put to rest speculation surrounding his relationship with Hon. Natasha Irobosa Osawaru, a prominent politician and member of the Edo State House of Assembly representing Egor Constituency.

Their relationship came into public view following 2Baba’s announcement of his separation from his wife, Annie Idibia, in January 2025.

2Baba hails from Okpokwu Local Government Area in the Benue South Senatorial District.

In February 2025, 2Baba proposed to Natasha in a moment that quickly went vira. A video captured him presenting her with an engagement ring, which she joyfully accepted amid cheers from friends. Soon after, Natasha updated her Instagram bio to “Honourable Natasha IDIBIA,” signaling her new relationship status.

Addressing public speculation, 2Baba clarified that Natasha had no involvement in his marital issues, saying: “She had nothing to do with what is happening between me and Annie in our marriage.”

He praised Natasha as “a young, brilliant, amazing woman,” and expressed his strong desire to marry her.

The couple were later spotted at several public events, including the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja. Their relationship has drawn mixed reactions on social media. While some commended 2Baba for moving on respectfully, others have questioned the timing.

In adherence to Idoma cultural tradition, 2Baba formally introduced Hon. Natasha to the paramount ruler of the Idoma Kingdom on Monday, April 21, 2025. The introduction took place during the Idoma Security and Unity Symposium held at the Och’Idoma Palace in Otukpo, Benue South Senatorial District.

On Wednesday, April 23, 2025, 2Baba also introduced Natasha to the Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia. During the visit, Governor Alia appointed 2Baba as his Technical Advisor on Entertainment.

The couple eventually held their traditional marriage ceremony on Friday in Benin City, the capital of Edo State.

With children from three different women, 2Baba’s relationship with Natasha marks yet another chapter in his eventful personal life.

Natasha, now officially one of the wives of one of Nigeria’s most celebrated musicians, has further solidified her presence on both the political and entertainment stages.

Now that they are married by tradition, friends and family prayed and wished the couple well, while those not happy with the union have kept their search light on to see what happens when the honeymoon stage phases out.

Share