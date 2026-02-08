Bryan Okoye Wins Best Supporting Actor In Chicago

Nigerian Nollywood actor, artiste, model and polyglot, Bryan Boomba Okoye, has received major international recognition in the United States, further cementing his growing status as one of the industry’s rising sensations.

Okoye recently earned two honours for his work in the socially conscious film, For Ikemefuna, following its successful run on the global festival circuit.

At the Crown Point International Film Festival in Chicago, Illinois, Okoye was awarded Best Supporting Actor, while the film also won Best Film at the Orlando Urban Film Festival in Orlando, Florida.

Reacting to the double honours, Okoye described the recognition as “deeply humbling and very affirming,” noting that being celebrated both individually and collectively as part of the film’s success felt like a full-circle moment.

“To be recognised individually for my performance, and at the same time see the film honoured as Best Film, feels like a full-circle moment.

It validates the intention, discipline, and collaboration that went into the project,” he said.