Brutally Frank: Tinubu, Jonathan, Danjuma, Royal Fathers Pay Clark Homage

…El Rufai lied on Third Term agenda, says Prof Osunbor

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other eminent Nigerians on Thursday eulogised elder statesman, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark for his meritorious services to Nigeria and admonished other citizens to follow in his footsteps.

The tributes came at the launch of Clark’s autobiography titled Brutally Frank which chronicles his experiences in public service and private life as a teacher, lawyer, politician and community leader.

Tinubu who was represented at the occasion by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen George Akume described Clark as a bridge builder who has worked tirelessly for the unification of the people of Nigeria and the preservation of its diversity.

Other dignitaries who graced the event included the former President, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan; former Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (rtd); the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi; wife of the late Head of State, Maryam Abacha and traditional rulers from across the country.

Meanwhile, a former Governor of Edo State, Prof Oserheimen Osunbor who reviewed the book has accused a former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El- Rufai of concocting lies and spreading falsehood over the infamous Third Term plot allegedly masterminded by some politicians to elongate the tenure of former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo in 2006.

In doing a critical review of the book, the legal luminary said “Brutally Frank” makes a very interesting reading but had some shortcomings, the most serious being the author’s copious reproduction, reference to and reliance on the statements and opinions of other people many of which may be unreliable and unverifiable.

He cited the example of the contents at page 559 which Clark quotes in extenso excerpts from Mallam El-Rufai’s book “The Accidental Public Servant.

“In the relevant portion, the author refers to a discussion at Aso Villa between President Obasanjo, Senate President Ken Namani and others as they mulled the idea of stopping live television broadcast of the Senate debate of the Third Term. Chief Tony Anenih is quoted to have said that he will get Professor Osunbor to move the motion.

“He went on, “The following day, we learnt that Professor Osunbor went to the clerk of the Senate and asked that a motion be raised of urgent national importance, with no topic. This allowed – any senator can move to table a motion of urgent national importance” with no further detail.

” The clerk put the motion in the order paper. On the appointed day, Professor Osunbor fell miraculously ill and had to be admitted to hospital, so there was nobody to raise the motion”.

In his commentary, Osunbor described the tale told by El- Rufai as pure fiction and denied that he was ever coopted to play such a role during the Third Term saga.

“This is pure fiction and fallacious. First, it is the prerogative of the President of senate to decide whether to allow a motion of urgent national importance and if satisfied, would direct the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Rules and Business to put it on the Order Paper.

“The Clerk of Senate has nothing to do with it. At any rate, a motion on the modality of Senate Debate will be a matter of PRIVILEGE which can be raised by any Senator without notice at anytime and once the relevant Order has been invoked it cannot be refused and must be allowed by the Senate-President, much less the clerk of Senate.

“At no time have I fallen miraculously ill and from 1999 when I entered Senate till date, I have never been admitted to any hospital. Importing such falsehoods into a book diminishes its quality,” he said.

Nonetheless, Osunbor described the book, Brutally Frank, as an excellent literary work, rich in political history (ancient and contemporary) of Nigeria. He said the book deserves to be in every library as an invaluable reservoir of knowledge.